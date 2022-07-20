The NYPD has released this sketch of a suspect wanted in connection to three sex assaults in Manhattan, dating back to May 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a sketch of a suspect in a pair of Manhattan sexual assaults, as he was tied to a third incident.

Investigators now believe that the same man accosted a female bicyclist on the Manhattan Bridge walkway around 4:30 a.m. May 15. He got off his own bike, grabbed the woman by her hair, pulled her to the ground, and forced her to perform a sex act at knifepoint, according to police. He then fled toward Manhattan on his bike, while the victim, 26, was taken by first responders to an area hospital for an examination.

The assailant was already being sought in two attacks that occurred approximately an hour apart early Saturday, according to authorities.

Around 4 a.m., the attacker grabbed a 23-year-old woman near West 82nd Street and Central Park West, forced her to the ground, and penetrated her with his finger, police said. He then fled the area on an electric bicycle, officials said.

About an hour later in the East Village, he grabbed a 28-year-old woman near Avenue A and East Fourth Street, claimed to have a knife, and forced her to perform oral sex, authorities said. The weapon was never displayed before the assailant fled.

The victims in Saturday’s attacks were taken to local hospitals for examinations, police said.

The assaults come amid a citywide spike in sex crimes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).