UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD on Wednesday appealed for the public’s help finding the perpetrator of an unsolved sexual assault on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The victim, 30, was walking near East 81st Street and First Avenue around 12:15 a.m. June 11 when a man tackled her to the ground from behind, police said.

Once on top of the victim, the assailant groped her breasts and kissed her face, according to authorities.

When the woman fought back, her attacker ran off, officials said. He was last seen running west on East 82nd Street toward Second Avenue.

The victim suffered what police characterized as minor injuries to her back, but declined medical attention.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspect taken prior to the assault. He’s described as short in height with a medium build and black hair. He carried a dark backpack, and was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve t-shirt with designs on the front, light blue jeans, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).