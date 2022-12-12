UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Federal and New York leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, will gather Monday to discuss safety concerns for New York’s Jewish community.

The event at the Lincoln Square Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will also feature federal Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The leaders are expected to speak with members of the local Jewish community about efforts to prevent future attacks, assembling in the wake of recent antisemitic incidents in the area.

Last week, two men were indicted in Manhattan for allegedly planning armed attacks on city synagogues. Separately, a father and son dressed in traditional Jewish garb were shot with a BB gun outside a Staten Island grocery store on Dec. 4, according to police. A suspect in that case was arrested Tuesday on charges including assault as a hate crime.

Troubling NYPD crime statistics show that reports of antisemitic incidents surged in November. Forty-five hate crimes targeting Jewish victims were reported in the month, marking a 125% increase from the 20 such incidents tallied in the same month in 2021.

Hochul last month signed two bills aimed at reducing hate crimes. One requires those convicted of hate crimes to undergo training and counseling related to the subject, while the other establishes a statewide campaign of tolerance.