MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were arrested after a fight early Saturday at a Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants, police said.

Three “disorderly males” allegedly threw glass bottles inside the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue near West 31st Street around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. A security worker was hit in the face with a bottle and an uninvolved man was hit in the face with a belt.

The three glass-throwing suspects then left the hotel and went to 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue. While there, the injured security worker allegedly stabbed two of the bottle throwers in the back with pieces of broken glass.

The victims stabbed in the back, 33 and 16, are brothers, officials said. Both were booked on assault charges along with two others, 23 and 19.

Police did not specify whether the men involved were staying at the hotel.