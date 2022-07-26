GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A would-be robbery victim and his family fought off an armed mugger in Greenwich Village, but not before the assailant managed to fire his gun in the frightening struggle, according to police.

The victim, 41, was accosted on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday by a man who demanded his property at gunpoint, authorities said. Rather than comply, the man fought back, attempting to wrest control of the gun, officials said. His family eventually joined the fray.

During the struggle, the mugger managed to squeeze the trigger, firing off a single round, police said. However, no one was struck by the bullet.

The assailant then fled in a white BMW sedan, apparently empty-handed. Investigators have released images of the suspect, who remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the ordeal.

