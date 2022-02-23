NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office heading up the investigation into former President Donald Trump resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they were grateful for the service of Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “We can’t comment further.”

Bragg inherited the Trump case when he was sworn in. Former DA Cyrus Vance Jr. spent years investigating Trump.

A grand jury was convened in the case in November.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

Messages seeking comment were left for Dunne and Pomerantz.

The D.A.’s office investigation led to tax fraud charges last July against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He and the company have pleaded not guilty.