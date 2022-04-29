NEW YORK (PIX11) — After cheating its employees out of wages for three years, a Manhattan pizza business will finally have to cough up the dough.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that she recovered $175,000 for Gotham Pizza employees. An investigation by the attorney general’s office found that, between 2016 and 2019, Gotham Pizza and owner Michael Shamailov intentionally withheld wages from at least 10 employees. Those employees were not paid proper minimum wage, overtime pay and tips at Gotham Pizza’s three locations in Manhattan.

“No matter how you slice it, fair pay is not a suggestion — it’s the law,” James said. “For years, Gotham Pizza took advantage of its hard-working employees by failing to pay them for their work.”

Gotham Pizza currently has three New York City locations on the Upper East Side, Yorkville and Chelsea.

According to James’ investigation, employees at Gotham Pizza were paid under minimum wage, making between $6 to $10 per hour when they should have been paid between $11 amd $15. In addition, they were never paid any overtime after working more than 40 hours per week and did not receive full tips.

A legal agreement requires Gotham Pizza to pay a total of $175,000 to the 10 workers. Gotham Pizza must also provide the attorney general’s office with compliance reports containing payroll information for its employee to ensure their cooperation with the law. If Gotham Pizza fails to comply with the terms of the agreement or fails to provide the workers the compensation required, they could face legal action.

“While making sure others ate, these workers had food stolen from their own table,” said New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher. “Fortunately for all New Yorkers, we have Attorney General James making sure that wage theft and worker exploitation does not go unpunished. I’m grateful to her and everyone at the Office of the Attorney General, especially the Labor Bureau, for their incredible work on behalf of our state.”