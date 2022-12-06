The NYPD is seeking these two individuals in connection to a string of pickpocketing thefts in Manhattan’s Bryant Park. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two alleged pickpockets are accused of preying on 18 people in Midtown’s Bryant Park since late November, police said late Monday, releasing photos of the suspects.

In each of the incidents, one of the thieves bumped into the victim, who later discovered that some of their personal belongings were missing, according to authorities. Items reported missing range from several cellphones and credit cards to AirPods and a Gucci bag, officials said.

The first reported incident came on Nov. 20, one of now seven days on which at least theft was tallied, police said. There were four thefts seen on Nov. 24, and another seven on Saturday, the most recent day in the sticky-fingered spree.

Investigators released photos of the suspects taken at the time of the Nov. 20 incident, asking that anyone with information contact police.

The NYPD is seeking these two individuals in connection to a string of pickpocketing thefts in Manhattan’s Bryant Park. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).