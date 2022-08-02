MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine gathered with advocates on Tuesday, calling on transportation officials to create a new protected bike lane along a four-mile stretch of Route 9A, more commonly known as the West Side Highway.

Officials believe this is a way to fight traffic and congestion in the city.

“The Hudson River Greenway is one of the most heavily used greenways in the country, but it is overcrowded – bicyclists have to weave around people, pedestrians have to steel themselves for two-way bike traffic and e-bikes are forced into the highway,” Levine said in a statement. “It doesn’t have to be this way, and we could do much better.”

Congestion along the Greenway, which has become one of the most heavily used bike paths in the country, has worsened, according to city officials. They believe converting space to create a new bicycle lane would alleviate the problem.

According to Levine’s office, they have requested the state and city departments of transportation to begin studying the feasibility of the new bike infrastructure.