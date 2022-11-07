MANHATTAN (PIX11) — People who live in a midtown New York City Housing Authority building say the front door locks on their building have been vandalized.

Mom Zunilda Gerena said she doesn’t feel safe in the building because of the lock issue. Gerena says it’s a constant problem and she’s had enough.

It’s the first thing you see when you walk in and it’s the most frustrating problem for some of the people who live here at the Harborview Terrace. Gerena said she has complained to management for months over the chronically broken lock The tenant president of the development, Maria Guzman, she she has sent emails to management, fighting for a fix.

For years, PIX11 covered the reoccurring problem of broken or unlocked doors in NYCHA. A NYC comptroller’s report back in September showed more than half of the doors of NYCHA developments are either broken or propped open.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us “NYCHA is working with a vendor on repairing the door, which was broken on July 25th and partially repaired on September 26th with a part still missing. Safety and security is a top priority, and NYCHA staff will continue to work on this issue until it is resolved. There are also cameras at this development to provide an extra layer of security.”

