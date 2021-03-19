Manhattan nursery school gets second suspicious package this week: NYPD

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Suspicious packages sent to schools

Suspicious packages sent to five Manhattan schools, NYPD says (Citizen App).

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Another suspicious package with a white powder was received by a Manhattan school Friday, according to the NYPD

Police said the River Park Nursery School at 711 Amsterdam Ave received an envelope with a suspicious powder Friday afternoon. It was the second time the school was targeted.

On Tuesday, the school — inside of a residential building — was sent a similar package with a white powder determined not to be harmful. It’s one of five schools sent suspicious packages in six events between March 10 and Friday, police said.

River Park Nursery School was evacuated in Tuesday’s incident — where police said 19 children and four staff members exited the building.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'The Friends Experience' returns to NYC

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

@PIX11News on Twitter