Manhattan nursery school gets second suspicious package this week: NYPD

Suspicious packages sent to five Manhattan schools, NYPD says

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Another suspicious package with a white powder was received by a Manhattan school Friday, according to the NYPD

Police said the River Park Nursery School at 711 Amsterdam Ave received an envelope with a suspicious powder Friday afternoon. It was the second time the school was targeted.

On Tuesday, the school — inside of a residential building — was sent a similar package with a white powder determined not to be harmful. It’s one of five schools sent suspicious packages in six events between March 10 and Friday, police said.

River Park Nursery School was evacuated in Tuesday’s incident — where police said 19 children and four staff members exited the building.

This is a developing story.