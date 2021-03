A close-up photo of police lights by night

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A Manhattan nursery school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a box with a suspicious white substance inside was found, police said.

There were 19 children and four staff members in the Amsterdam Avenue building near West 94th Street when police were called around 11:30 a.m.

The NYPD’s emergency services unit responded to the nursery school.

No injuries were reported.