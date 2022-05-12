FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — With warmer days upon us, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. The South Street Seaport Museum offers visitors the perfect opportunity to do just that. The non-profit announced its May attractions, which will allow museum-goers to explore while learning about the city’s maritime history.

The South Street Seaport Museum is one of Manhattan’s most popular landmarks. The historic district spans 11 city blocks where Fulton Street meets the East River, featuring a collection of 19th century buildings and two piers.

Captain Jonathan Boulware gave PIX11 News a tour of the museum, which is nestled between South and Water streets. He said the non-profit offers visitors a unique taste of the city’s history.

“We are a museum that preserves skills as well as the artifacts of themselves,” Boulware said, “so our ships are operational. Some of them actually go out on the water.”

The W.O. Decker passes underneath the Brooklyn Bridge. (Credit: Richard Bowditch)

One of the vessels on display at the South Street Seaport Museum. (Credit: Richard Bowditch)

One of the vessels on display at the South Street Seaport Museum. (Credit: Richard Bowditch)

A museum employee interacts with visitors. (Credit: Richard Bowditch)

One of the vessels on display at the South Street Seaport Museum. (Credit: Richard Bowditch)

Each ship symbolizes a window into the beginnings of New York City. Wooden tug boats like the WO Decker worked the New York harbor when it was a shipping port. The 1930 original is the last of its kind, according to the captain.

The museum’s indoor spaces are also an essential part of the attraction. It was reopened four months ago after a pandemic hiatus. The free exhibitions include the new, introductory gallery “South Street and the Rise of New York,” as well as a newly reconfigured return of the popular “Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914.”

The main gallery also includes its newest, and now widely popular, exhibit, which invites visitors to explore with Eric Carle. It’s perfect for kids of all ages to explore sea creatures and more. There is a $5 charge for small children, adults are free. Visitors can walk right up or reserve tickets online.