EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage suspect in a fatal East Village shooting of a man more than twice his age has been apprehended in West Virginia, according to authorities.

Zymir Humphrey, 18, was nabbed by U.S. Marshals in the Mountain State on Tuesday, nearly three months after he allegedly gunned down Brandon Atkinson, 39, on an East Village street corner, police said.

Humphrey, of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, allegedly opened fire near the corner of East 3rd Street and Avenue D around 11:20 p.m. May 15, striking Atkinson in the head, officials said.

First responders rushed Atkinson, of the Bronx, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Humphrey faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators did not immediately reveal a connection between the men or identify a motive in the slaying.