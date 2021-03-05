A driver was taken into custody after at least eight people, including two children, were injured during a crash in Manhattan that caused damage to an outdoor dining area and scaffolding Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and East 50th Street in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan around 8:30 a.m.

The van collided with a black sedan, which then struck an unoccupied outdoor seating area, authorities said.

Debris from the collision injured two children, ages 5 and 7, police said.

The van continued on, where it then struck a scaffolding with three vendors under it, including a fruit stand, police said.

Video shows crowds surrounding the area with debris on the street. An outdoor dining area also appeared to be damaged.

The driver of the van suffered a medical condition while driving and had a seizure while being taken into custody, according to law enforcement sources.

FDNY responders have secured the scaffolding and debris, authorities said.

Motorists should anticipate delays and road street closures in the surrounding area.

All injured victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video surveillance from Blank Slate shows part of the crash, with the white van striking part of an outdoor dining area.

WATCH: Surveillance video of this morning’s massive crash on 2nd Ave at 49th/50th Streets. Credit: Blank Slate @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/xDJSCZIgEH — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) March 5, 2021

Insane scene on 2nd. Witness says white van came barreling down 2nd. Hit black car at 49th, outdoor dining, fruit stand at 50th. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/OAjjemG6SK — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) March 5, 2021