WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse.

The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from behind, grabbed her hair, and pulled her to the ground, authorities said early Monday. The thief then snatched the woman’s purse and ran off, officials said.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene, according to police. Her purse was recovered a short distance from the scene, but the wallet inside, which contained bank and credit cards, was gone, authorities said.

About 50 minutes after the robbery, the suspected mugger used the victim’s credit card at a bodega on Perry Street near Waverly Place, just about two blocks from the scene, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect taken from the bodega. He’s described as having a medium build, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a light-colored plaid shirt with a hood, a black backpack, light blue jeans, and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).