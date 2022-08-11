FILE — In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo, passengers board a bus near the Fordham Metro North station, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said.

The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately say what route the incident occurred on.

As the argument escalated, the assailant stabbed the victim’s right arm and slashed his right hand with an unknown object, officials said.

The victim went to an area hospital on his own, where he was deemed to be in stable condition with what police characterized as minor injuries.

The attacker, meanwhile, fled the bus on foot and remained at large early Thursday. A detailed physical description of the suspect wasn’t immediately provided, nor was the nature of his argument with the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).