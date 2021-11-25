Manhattan mom thankful to be alive after being shot earlier in the month

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — One mom had an extra reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving: she survived after a stray bullet hit her and came too close to her toddler.

The 28-year-old mom was out with her daughter on West 225th Street after some shopping when she was shot. Video captured the mother begin to limp and clutch the child’s stroller.

The mother said a day later she was still shaken, but felt lucky to be alive and grateful her child was not physically harmed.

Since that day, members of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau have stayed in contact with the family. Officers shopped for the family and bought all the essentials to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter.

