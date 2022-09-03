MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was arrested after committing a string of sex crimes throughout the borough this summer, according to police.

Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with four counts of sexual abuse and two counts of forcible touching in connection to a multiple incidents that occurred in Manhattan from June to August, NYPD officials said.

The first incident happened back on June 28. Rendon allegedly snuck up behind a 22-year-old woman walking at 350 89th Street on the Upper East Side, pulled down her shirt and then put his mouth on her exposed left breast, police said.

In another incident on July 31, Rendon allegedly stopped in front of a 30-year-old woman walking at 63 Greene Street in Soho and touched her pelvis, authorities said.

Next month on Aug. 20, Rendon allegedly ran up behind a 33-year-old woman at 142 East 98th Street in East Harlem and pulled up her dress, then touched her pelvis, police said.

“Since a woman was attacked and groped in Manhattan in June, [NYPD Special Victims Unit] detectives have been searching for the man responsible. Their work linked the suspect to three more incidents in that borough and the arrest this morning of a 20-year-old man who is now charged with sex abuse,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter on Saturday.