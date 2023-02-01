MANHATTAN (PIX11) —Winner!

A Manhattan Take 5 player bought a ticket worth $19,088 for Tuesday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. The top-prize ticket was sold at Royal Deli, located at 817 Ninth Avenue.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: