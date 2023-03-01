MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Manhattan lottery player won big on the last day of February.

The player bought a Take 5 ticket for Tuesday’s midday drawing worth $18,471, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was purchased at Full Xing Trading Inc., located at 122 Madison Street.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. . Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: