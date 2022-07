The NYPD has identified this man as a suspect in a string of groping incidents across Manhattan on July 20 and July 21, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A spree groper is wanted by police for accosting six people over the course of two days throughout Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

In each incident, the man approached his victim from behind, grabbed their buttocks, then fled, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the attacks, which police said occurred:

At East 8th Street and 5th Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. on July 20

At Greenwich Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, around 3 p.m. on July 20

On East 12th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues, around 12:50 p.m. on July 21

On East 12th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues, around 12:55 p.m. on July 21

At East 12th Street and 3rd Avenue, around 1 p.m. on July 21

At West 28th Street and 7th Avenue, around 1:50 p.m. on July 21

The assailant is described as approximately 6-feet tall and 180 pounds with a large build, brown eyes, a bald head, and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Investigators released two surveillance images of the suspect. In the first image, taken after the fourth attack, the suspect was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and sneakers.

In the second, captured around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday inside the No. 1 train station at West 28th Street and 7th Avenue, the suspect wore a blue and orange Knicks jersey, a black t-shirt, shorts, and black sneakers with white socks.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).