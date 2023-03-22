LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Twenty-three grand jurors will reconvene Wednesday in Lower Manhattan, expected to vote on whether former President Donald Trump should be indicted.

Trump had claimed in a weekend social media post that he would be arrested on Tuesday, calling for supporters to protest. While that timeline proved incorrect, the panel continues to weigh next steps in a possible criminal case against the former president and declared 2024 candidate.

The grand jury proceedings concern hush money paid during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Key witness Michael Cohen, a former longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, previously pleaded guilty in connection to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who alleged sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen alleges that the payments were made at Trump’s direction.

Trump has denied having sex with either woman and branded Cohen a liar.

Depending on the outcome of the vote, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could indict Trump and seek an arrest warrant. Bragg’s office has not publicly revealed any timeline for the proceedings, and had declined comment on Trump’s false claims of a Tuesday arrest.

Trump has maintained his innocence, charging that the proceedings are politically motivated and encouraging supporters to protest. Federal, state, and local law enforcement, including the NYPD, have made preparations for potential unrest.

A hoax bomb threat briefly shut down the courthouse where proceedings are unfolding on Tuesday.

A leaked NYPD memo reveals that all rank-and-file members of the department have been ordered to report to work in full uniform should they be needed for protest duty.

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.