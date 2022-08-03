An FDNY truck on the scene on a fatal fire on East 129th Street in East Harlem on Aug. 3, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed and her father left in critical condition by a fire that roared through their East Harlem apartment building early Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the building on East 129th Street near Lexington Avenue around 2:50 a.m., according to the FDNY.

First responders rushed at least three people to area hospitals, including a 5-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries, officials said. The girlfriend of the girl’s father also died of her injuries, according to authorities. Officials did not immediately disclose their identities.

The girl’s 46-year-old father, meanwhile, was hospitalized in what authorities described as critical condition.

Officials did not immediately say what might have caused the deadly fire.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more details.