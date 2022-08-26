HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in a fight on a Hell’s Kitchen street early Friday, according to authorities.

The victim and the assailant, who knew of each other before the deadly run-in, bumped into each other near West 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 12:55 a.m. and got into a verbal dispute, police said.

As the argument escalated between the two men, neither of whom was immediately publicly identified by police, the encounter turned physical and the 49-year-old victim was stabbed, officials said.

Police officers responding to a 911 call found the victim with stab wounds to the neck and groin, authorities said. First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

A person of interest, 28, was taken into custody for questioning, and a knife was recovered from the area, officials said.