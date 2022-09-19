EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.

First responders rushed Castillo, who lived less than a half-mile from the scene, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators said that Castillo argued with a male suspect prior to the shooting, but did not immediately announce an arrest or publicly identify that suspect.

