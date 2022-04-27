LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A dad accused of killing his infant son repeatedly said he “f—ed up” before taking his child to the hospital, according to a criminal complaint.

Ceferino Sanchez allegedly said he dropped the baby boy when he took the infant to a hospital Monday morning, authorities said. An autopsy showed that was not the case.

The baby died of abusive head trauma, according to the criminal complaint. He suffered a complex set of skull fractures, bilateral hemorrhaging of the optic nerve root and bilateral subdermal hematomas.

On Sunday night, a woman in the apartment heard three loud thumps, court documents show. After the first noise, Sanchez told the woman the baby had accidentally fallen. He said he was taking care of it. Sanchez, 34, woke the woman around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

“I f—ed up, I f—ed up, I f—ed up,” he allegedly said.

Sanchez was crying and said they needed to get their stories straight, the woman told investigators. The woman said she could see the baby on the couch, wrapped head-to-toe in a blanket. Sanchez then took the baby boy to the hospital.

“Remember I was in the bed with you when all this happened and Cairo was in the bassinet,” he later told the woman, according to the criminal complaint. “Otherwise this could look bad.”

Sanchez was charged with murder, assault, manslaughter and reckless assault on a child. He was remanded after his arraignment Wednesday. He’s set to return to court on May 2.

The dad was previously arrested in New Jersey for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in a similar situation, sources said. Sanchez was also allegedly feeding that child when something went wrong. He was released and charges were dropped in that case.