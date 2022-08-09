MANHATTAN (PIX11) — As part of a fight against youth gun violence, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office selected 10 organizations that will get $20,000 each, he announced on Tuesday.

The organizations getting funding are: Urban Youth Alliance/BronxConnect, The Children’s Village, The Community Initiative, Emergent Works, Exodus Transitional Community, Grand Street Settlement, Henry Street Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Street Corner Resources and Uptown Grand Central. Each organization shared proposals to keep young New Yorkers away from guns.

“The 10 community-based organizations receiving funding today are essential threads in the fabric of public safety,” Bragg said. “They have all demonstrated their capacity to reach young people at high risk of involvement in gun violence and steer them toward a better path.”

