Manhattan DA gets community support after clarifying controversial policies

Reverend Calvin Butts led a coalition of leaders in Harlem Tuesday as they pledged support for embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“He is an outstanding young man who is equipped to do the job,” Dr. Butts said during a press conference at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Earlier in the day, Bragg spoke to a group of city leaders about his priorities, tackling gun violence and hate crimes. Bragg is brining a new role into the District Attorney’s Office. Peter Pope will serve as the executive assistant district attorney for gun violence prevention. Pope will focused on tracing guns that are seized on the streets of Manhattan.

The District Attorney’s Office is also increasing resources to address the rising level of hate crimes in the borough, “working with civic groups and businesses who are getting in complaints and who can help us connect with people who may be wary of law enforcement to come forward,” Bragg explained.

After the backlash following his initial policies, Bragg issued a new memo Friday to the prosecutors in his office with a tougher stance, saying commercial robberies with a gun and gun possession arrests should be prosecuted as felonies.

