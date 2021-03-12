FILE – In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., responds to a question during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK CITY — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced Friday that he will not seek reelection for fourth term in office, which would have begun in January 2022.

“Representing the People of New York during this pivotal era for our city and our justice system has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Vance said in a statement. “When I ran for this job in 2009, I said that a District Attorney’s responsibilities should extend beyond obtaining convictions in court, and that a 21st century prosecutor’s mandate is to move our justice system and our community forward. Working in partnership with Manhattan communities, the D.A.’s Office we built together over the last decade has taken us beyond the ambitious blueprint we laid out in 2009.”

Vance will continue “strengthening Manhattan communities, reforming the justice system, and combating 21st-century crimes through end of 2021,” a press releases said.

