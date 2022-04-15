NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing the way his office reviews past convictions.

“Wrongful convictions are the height of injustice,” Bragg said in an interview with PIX11 News. “A fair and open and independent objective process, that’s what we can offer to the public.”

Anyone who believes they were falsely convicted in Manhattan can visit the Manhattan DA’s website and submit an application to have their case reviewed. If the District Attorney’s Office agrees to take a second look at the case, the investigation will be done jointly by the office, the person who was convicted and their attorney.

“We want to get the word out that people can initiate this process,” Bragg said.

As chief of the Post-Conviction Justice Unit in the Manhattan DA’s office, Terri Rosenblatt believes the new process will provide greater transparency, “so that everyone can have confidence in the process, so that whether we agree that a conviction was wrongful or that we don’t agree a conviction was wrongful, that people can walk away from it knowing that we did it in a way that is fair.”

Harlem State Senator Cordell Cleare praised the new conviction review application process. As a community organizer Cleare spent years helping the Central Park 5 become the Exonerated 5,

“[Bragg] doing this brings us closer to saying that there’s justice for all of us, and there’s a path for me to get justice as well, even if I don’t have a bunch of money and high profile lawyers,” he said.