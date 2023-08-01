MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney’s Office awarded 10 community organizations in Manhattan $20,000 each to support their youth gun violence prevention efforts.

“We know that crime spikes during the hot summer months. We know the importance of keeping our youth engaged,” DA Alvin Bragg explained.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a youth empowerment organization in Hamilton Heights, will use the funding to support a community garden. Fifty local teens are caring for the garden this summer as part of a paid internship.

“Anytime you are engaging young folks in positive activities, you’re keeping them away from other aspects of negative activities that exist in this world,” said Jason Warwin, co-founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol.

Funding was also awarded to The Children’s Village, Emergent Works, Exodus Transitional Community, Grand Street Settlement, Henry Street Settlement, New Future Foundation, Not Another Child, Police Athletic League, and Street Corner Resources.