HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, local business leaders, and city and state lawmakers are set to announce a major initiative aimed at addressing New York’s mental health crisis on Wednesday morning.

The rollout, scheduled to come in an 11 a.m. briefing on West 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, comes as New York continues attempts to help those battling mental illness who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Elijah Murphy, one of the approximately 50,000 people living on the streets of New York, told PIX11 News that more help is needed for homeless people afflicted with mental illness.

“Everybody has a choice to get treatment,” said Murphy. “And when you deny someone the choice of treatment, they’re never going to get well.”

The new initiative is expected to invest in mental health options to help break a cycle of violence and brushes with the criminal justice system that befalls some mentally ill individuals.

It’s just part of a recent wave of efforts at the state and city levels to help those with mental illness. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced $16 million in funding to develop housing for people living on the street and in New York’s subway system.

And Mayor Eric Adams recently announced an effort to remove some mentally ill homeless people from the streets, involuntarily hospitalizing them if necessary. That plan is currently being challenged in court by lawyers who argue it is unconstitutional and a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.