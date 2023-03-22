EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan couple woke up to thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from their East Village apartment Sunday morning, police said.

The victims, a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, brought two women back to their apartment near East 4th Street and First Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victims fell asleep with the two thieves still inside their apartment, and once they woke up they realized $8,250 worth of jewelry, cash, and other items were stolen, police said. The suspects fled the scene toward Avenue A, police said.

It is unclear the relationship between the suspects and the victims.

