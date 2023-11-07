UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Upper East Side coffee shop is getting an outpouring of support from the community after the owner said four workers abruptly quit over his solidarity with Israel.

The owner of Caffe Aronne, Aaron Dahan, said the workers walked off the job Tuesday morning after expressing pro-Palestinian views.

He said they objected to the posters of Israeli hostages that he had posted in the front window of the shop under the Israeli flag.

“There was a concern on the employees’ side that maybe it wasn’t going to look good, that it would lead to us maybe losing some business,” Dahan says a manager said.

Dahan told PIX11 News he thought he would have to shut down because there was no one to work at his store on Lexington and East 71st Street. Instead, word of the walk-out spread in the neighborhood and on social media.

A line later stretched down Lexington Avenue with New Yorkers coming to buy a cup of coffee or volunteer to make and pour the coffee. Some people came by to donate to his Israeli fundraiser.

“We came out here to show support and solidarity with Israel, and we’re just really proud of him,” Julie Kopel, who knows Dahan, said.

“We all showed up to support the release of the hostages, and the cafe and the owner and Israel,” Hillary Pearson, who was standing in the line to help, said.

Dahan said he was amazed by the community response. Late Tuesday night, he got another shipment of coffee beans and milk, and another local coffee shop is sending two baristas on Wednesday to help out.