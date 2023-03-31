MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An accused member of a robbery crew linked to a string of druggings at Manhattan clubs, some leading to fatal overdoses, was arraigned Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Shane Hoskins is charged with robbery, identity theft, grand larceny, and conspiracy in the case, which continues to unfold as additional suspects are sought, officials said.

Six arrest warrants were issued by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last week, but Hoskins is the first suspect known to have been taken into custody since.

He’s accused of being part of a group that drugged Manhattan club patrons, then took advantage of their incapacitated state to rob them, prosecutors said.

An indictment released by prosecutors, significant portions of which remain redacted, details allegations against Hoskins and other defendants spanning March through May 2022.

In April, Hoskins and other defendants — whose names are among the information redacted — allegedly “provided a substance to two individuals,” according to the filing. They then allegedly “took the property of two individuals,” including a cellphone, a Discover card, prescription medicine, and a wallet, prosecutors wrote in the indictment, additionally alleging that Hoskins used the Discover card at a Brooklyn deli later that same day.

The indictment also includes alleged text message exchanges between Hoskins and at least one other defendant.

“Yeah I’m still going out idc,” one unidentified defendant wrote in one exchange with Hoskins, discussing rainy weather. “I got an umbrella n ambition.”

Hoskins agreed with the sentiment, according to prosecutors.

The group’s alleged actions are part of a larger wave of drug-facilitated robberies targeting Manhattan club patrons. So far, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has released findings on seven people who were the victims of alleged fatal druggings tied to nightclubs. And the NYPD said last December that dozens of other victims had survived being drugged.

The victims include John Umberger, a political consultant who was found dead in June 2022 days after leaving The Q in Hell’s Kitchen with two other men, and social worker Julio Ramirez, who was found dead in the back of a taxi in April 2022. Toxicology reports released earlier this month showed fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, ethanol, and lidocaine in the systems of both men. The warrants issued last week came after murder indictments were handed up in the Umberger and Ramirez cases.

Another victim, 35-year-old fashion designer Katie Gallagher, was identified by authorities last week as another fatal victim of drug-facilitated theft.

Meanwhile Thursday, the city medical examiner confirmed to PIX11 News that two additional victims of club druggings — who were found in the Bronx last summer — died by homicide.

Kenwood Allen, a Bronx barber, has already been indicted on two felony murder counts for alleged club druggings, and a Manhattan grand jury is currently empaneled to weigh possible murder charges against his associates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).