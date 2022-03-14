MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police evacuated a Manhattan church on Monday amid the search for a man accused of stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art over the weekend.

Investigators believed 60-year-old Gary Cabana may have been inside St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 131st Street. No arrests were made after the search at the church.

Cabana leaped over a reception desk and allegedly stabbed two people as they tried to flee Saturday. His membership at the museum had been revoked shortly before the attack.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They’ve since been released.

While Cabana is still on the run, that hasn’t stopped him from posting on social media. He’s posted about how bipolar disorder can turn someone from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. Police said they were monitoring Cabana’s social media accounts.

Officials said MoMa would open again on Tuesday. MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.

