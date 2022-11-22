MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — CD sellers “forcibly demanded” more money from a man after he bought a CD from them near Bryant Park, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man paid three men $10 for the CD on Nov. 17, officials said. The men CD sellers were unhappy with the amount of money the man paid. They “forcibly demanded” the victim take around $220 in cash from an ATM.

The CD sellers fled the scene with the money. Police have asked for help identifying them. They each have medium builds and are believed to be 25 to 35 years of age.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).