INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said.

One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and jumped the curb, hitting two men on the sidewalk, police said.

First responders rushed a total of seven people from the scene to area hospitals, including the two men, who could not be saved. Officials did not immediately release their names, but said that they were 41- and 30-years-old.

Police said that the other five patients were not seriously injured.

Further details about how the crash unfolded was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.