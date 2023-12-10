EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man broke into a Manhattan apartment in the middle of the night and tried to crawl into bed with a sleeping woman, police said.

The burglar entered the apartment at East 11th Street and Avenue A in the East Village at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect tried to lie down in the bed next to the woman, 23, before she woke up, according to the NYPD.

The man then ran out of the apartment and remains at large, as of Sunday, police said.

There were no injuries.

