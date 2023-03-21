LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Preparations have been made in Lower Manhattan for the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump and any ensuing protests.

There was no indication Tuesday, however, that either would happen, despite Trump’s claim in a weekend social media post that he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has convened a grand jury to weigh possible criminal charges in relation to hush money paid during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Key witness Michael Cohen, a former longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, previously pleaded guilty in connection to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who alleged sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen alleges that the payments were made at Trump’s direction.

Trump has denied having sex with either woman and characterized Cohen as a liar.

Amid the grand jury proceedings, Trump in a Saturday social media post claimed that his arrest was imminent and encouraged supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Bragg’s office has given no timeline for the proceedings and declined to comment on Trump’s claim.

A rally was held in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening, with members of the New York Young Republican Club and the Long Island Loud Majority, a conservative group, assembling in support of Trump and protest of what they and the former president characterize as a politically motivated investigation. Attendees pointed out that the gathering was nonviolent.

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.