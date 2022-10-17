NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City.

Levine appeared as the first guest in PIX11’s series of weekly talks with each of the five borough presidents.

“It’s unacceptable right now,” said Levine of recent gun violence in the borough. “We have to reverse this trend.” The borough president called for greater efforts to stop the flow of guns into the city and keep young people from turning to violence.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.