MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Hudson River Greenway is a popular place for cyclists.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is asking the state to add another two-way, protected bike lane to a four-mile stretch of the West Side Highway. He’s proposing it from Chambers Street to 57th Street in Manhattan.

“Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space for cyclists and e-bike users, including delivery workers, so that they all have a safer space to get around the city must be a key component of the city’s work to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and create safer streets for all New Yorkers,” Levine said.

The road is classified as a state highway. A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Transportation says the agency is reviewing the proposal.

The city DOT is also aware of the idea. It has been discussed previously.

People appeared to react to the idea based on their favored mode of transportation. Cyclists say the path has become packed with bikes and pedestrians sometimes walk into it. Drivers feared it will make congestion worse. Borough President Levine believes traffic will adjust.

“People are driving more, but if we create more bicycle space, people will change commuting patterns,” he said at a media briefing with other elected officials and advocates.

Currently, electric bikes are not allowed on the bike path The new path would allow them. Levine says the state should consider adding it to the east or west side of the roadway.

The announcement comes as the current bike lane on the Hudson River Greenway, which runs along the West Side Highway, has become one of the most heavily used bike paths in the country.

Recently, congestion on the Greenway has worsened significantly, particularly as cycling has grown in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional increase in electric bicycle and micromobility use.