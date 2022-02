NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of trying to rape a woman on a northbound E train Wednesday morning was arrested Thursday, police said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Thomas, was brought into custody about 3:10 p.m. He faces charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

Thomas is accused of approaching a 21-year-old woman inside of a Lower Manhattan subway station, pushing her to the corner of the train and tying to rape her.