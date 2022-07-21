HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s hair and yanked her to the ground in Harlem with no apparent provocation, police said Thursday.

The victim was walking near West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. July 14 when the attacker approached her and grabbed her hair, according to authorities and video of the incident.

The assailant then pulled the woman to the ground before fleeing eastbound on West 127th Street, officials said.

The victim sought medical attention on her own, but the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

In addition to video of the attack, investigators released a still image of the suspect and urged the public to reach out with any information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).