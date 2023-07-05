MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Alex Antelman is putting his pain into purpose, documenting the devastating loss of his friend — killed last August while subway surfing in Hudson Yards.

Images from Kosse Laureano’s phone are now part of a moving image art installation at a gallery in Lower Manhattan.

“I want people to rethink what they’re doing and think, ‘What my mom would think?'” Antelman said.

Laureano’s mother is still too devastated to speak about her son’s tragic death.

But she provided photos for the installation, taken underground illegally by the 17-year-old victim, which he paid for with his life. They are meant to provide a provocative look at a thrill-seeking adventure that, too often, had tragic consequences across the city.

Laura Hart curated this work from the New York Culture Club gallery inside the Oculus.

“Alexander’s installation is in context. Speaks in context, what his friend saw and ventured to. What he did speaks to the sad outcome of this,” explained Hart.

The NYPD said there had been 80 instances of subway surfing this year and only began tracking the numbers due to the rise in popularity, fueled partly by social media.

“Social media platforms are where it’s glorified, and people could be lured into thinking it’s fun to do. Alexander’s piece is a very serious video,” continued Hart.

Alex’s message is this, “Think about the repercussions it will have on family and friends.”

The installation runs through the beginning of August.