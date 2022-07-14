The NYPD wants to speak with this person in connection to an anti-Asian assault that occurred in Chelsea, Manhattan on July 12, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the perpetrator of an anti-Asian assault in Chelsea.

The assailant approached the victim, a 57-year-old woman, on West 16th Street near Ninth Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, made anti-Asian remarks, then kicked her in the hip, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim’s injuries required medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault. Authorities released surveillance images of a person being sought in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).