CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two burglars swiped more than $20,000 in tobacco and vape products from a 7-Eleven in Chelsea, police said Tuesday in a public appeal for tips.

The pair shattered the glass front door of the convenience store on 7th Avenue near West 21st Street just before 4:35 a.m. July 21 and slipped inside, officials said.

The thieves then went behind the counter and grabbed vapes, cartons of cigarettes, and other tobacco products worth a cumulative $20,320, authorities said.

The duo fled on foot into the nearby West 23rd Street subway station on the No. 1 line, according to police, who released surveillance images of the suspects inside the station.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).