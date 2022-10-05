MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed inside the Times Square – 42nd Street subway station late Tuesday, according to authorities.

The victim, 31, was on the mezzanine near the 42nd Street shuttle around 11 p.m. when he got into a dispute with another man, police said.

As the argument escalated, the assailant pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the leg, cops said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

His attacker was last seen fleeing the station aboard a Queens-bound No. 7 train, authorities said. Police did not immediately provide a detailed description of the suspect.

The stabbing came just over 24 hours after a man was shoved onto the tracks at the 14th Street – Union Square station in what police have called an unprovoked and random attack.

Luckily, there was no train entering the station at the time and the victim was not hit.

He wanted to remain anonymous but spoke to PIX11 by phone Tuesday about the harrowing experience.

“Out of nowhere I got pushed from the back and fell into the subway and onto the tracks,” he said. “I hit my head on the metal track and ended up splitting my forehead open. I was able to pull myself out. My phone was just covered in blood. … It took a couple of hours to stop the bleeding because I hit a blood vessel.”

Police say the suspect in that case ran off but was arrested after allegedly assaulting a construction worker with a rock early Tuesday at West 60th Street and Broadway. That’s also being investigated as a random attack.

Police have identified the suspect in these two cases as Clarence Anderson, 36, of the Bronx.

He’s charged with two counts of assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).