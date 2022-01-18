Man, woman shot after “some sort of dispute” on Upper West Side: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two victims are expected to survive after being shot in upper Manhattan Tuesday night, police said.

The 21-year-old man and 27-year-old woman hit in the attack know each other, police said. The woman was shot in the forearm and the man was shot in the right leg — both are described as being “in stable condition” at a nearby hospital.

Police have a 26-year-old man in custody, and charges are pending. The shooting happened after “some sort of dispute,” but officials didn’t elaborate or clarify the relationship between the suspect and the victims.